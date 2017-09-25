25 September 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Finance Ministry Dismisses 'Malicious' Pic Reports

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ministry of Finance has refuted media reports stating that National Treasury wants to use R100 billion of the funds in the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to bail out struggling State Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

"The Minister would like to clarify that these reports are untrue. No formal or informal request has been sent to the PIC for such funds," National Treasury said in a statement on Monday.

National Treasury said Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba has noted with concern the media reports. The Minister finds these reports malicious and unconstructive, the Treasury said.

"Such untrue reports deviate attention from what is important - finding a long-term solution that will ensure that SOEs continue to contribute to our economic development without being a burden on the fiscus," Treasury said.

The Minister has called an urgent meeting with the PIC board to deal with this matter and other pressing issues. More information on the meeting will be provided soon.

South Africa

Klipspruit West SGB Dissolved, Teaching Expected to Continue

The School Governing Body (SGB) at Klipspruit-West Secondary School has been dissolved, however, teaching is expected to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.