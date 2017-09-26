Rwanda: September Rains Kill Five, Destroy Over 1000 Houses

At least five people were killed, 18 traumatised and 1,170 houses destroyed following heavy rains in different parts of the country since the beginning of September, the Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugees Affairs said Friday.

The rains which triggered floods in some districts such as Gicumbi also destroyed 892 hectares of crops.

The fatalities are said to have happened after houses collapsed.

Other damaged things include roads, livestock, water supply lines and bridges.

The most affected districts are Gicumbi, Ngoma, Gatsibo, Rwamagana, Gisagara, Huye, Rubavu, Rusizi and Nyamasheke, it said.

"Affected people in different districts have received emergency rapid support that includes cooking pans, blankets, soap, hygienic supplies and other various kitchen utensils.