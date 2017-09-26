23 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: September Rains Kill Five, Destroy Over 1000 Houses

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least five people were killed, 18 traumatised and 1,170 houses destroyed following heavy rains in different parts of the country since the beginning of September, the Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugees Affairs said Friday.

The rains which triggered floods in some districts such as Gicumbi also destroyed 892 hectares of crops.

The fatalities are said to have happened after houses collapsed.

Other damaged things include roads, livestock, water supply lines and bridges.

The most affected districts are Gicumbi, Ngoma, Gatsibo, Rwamagana, Gisagara, Huye, Rubavu, Rusizi and Nyamasheke, it said.

"Affected people in different districts have received emergency rapid support that includes cooking pans, blankets, soap, hygienic supplies and other various kitchen utensils.

Rwanda

Will UN Reform Be Possible?

Last week, during the ongoing UN General Assembly meeting, many world leaders, including President Trump and President… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.