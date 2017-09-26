Rwanda: Athletics - Muhitira Set for 4 Races in France

Rwanda international long distance runner Felicien Muhitira departed for France Thursday evening where he is set to compete in four races between September 24 and October 23.

The 22-year-old, who is regarded as one of the best athletes in the country, raised his profile by winning the International Brazzaville Half-marathon in July, which came a few weeks after he claimed Semi Marathon Marvejols-Mende in France.

Before his departure to France, Muhitira disclosed that he has had adequate preparations and believes he is in top condition to do well in all four races.

"I have been training really well for the last four weeks in Kigali, I feel very fit and ready to perform well in France. Such competitions can only help me to develop my career, I look forward to putting on impressive performance and fly my country's flag high," Muhitira told Saturday Sport.

Former Nyamasheke Athelics Club runner, Muhitira, who races for Italian team Potenza Picena, will return home in time for the National Championships set for November.

The four races Muhitira is set to compete in include; Le Lion Semi Marathon International 2017 (21km) on September 24, Charles ville Mézières (23km) on October 1, 20 km de Paris scheduled for October 8 and finally, the Marseille-Cassis (20km) slated for October 23.

Muhitira made his senior international debut during the 2014 IAAF World Half-Marathon Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark where he posted 1:02:31, his personal best to date.

Sunday

Le Lion Semi Marathon International - 21km

Oct.1

Charles ville Mézières - 23km

Oct.8

20 km de Paris - 20km

Oct.23

Marseille-Cassis - 20km