Nairobi — At least 10 students from Daystar University are admitted to hospital with cholera.

All the students are from the Athi River main campus in Machakos County.

Daystar University Vice-Chancellor Timothy Wachira says one of the affected students had travelled to Kayole and came back with the symptoms that tested positive for cholera.

This are the latest cases of cholera, a malady that has not spared even senior government officials.