Kenya: Basketball League Matches Moved From Nyayo

All the remaining second leg fixtures in the Kenya Basketball Federation Premier and Division One League have been moved to outdoor courts at Strathmore University and Upper Hill School due to the unavailability of Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium.

KBL fixtures secretary, Joseph Amoko, has notified all team managers that Nyayo Stadium will not be accessible from this weekend due to on-going renovations.

"We regret to inform you that all the remaining second leg league fixtures have been indefinitely switched to Strathmore and Upper Outdoor courts due to unavoidable circumstances," said Amoko.

"As we prepare for Fiba Africa Zone Five club championship qualifier in Uganda next month, players need to get used to play indoors. Playing outdoor will make us to struggle as our opponents will take advantage of the absence of the clock to keep ball possession for even more than one minute," Women's Premier League champions Equity Bank coach David Maina said.

Ulinzi Warriors team manager Stephen Bartilol asked KBF to liaise with Sports Kenya to allow them use the Safaricom indoor Gymnasium for the play-offs matches at the end of the regular season. The same sentiments were shared by Eagle Wings coach Everline Kedogo.

"The federation should negotiate with Sports Kenya for subsidised rates to have the remaining second leg matches hosted at Kasarani for the purpose of taking care of the players' needs," said Kedogo.

"Alternatively, YMCA Shaurimoyo can be painted to accommodate the league matches instead of outdoor courts," he added.

As a result, teams will be now forced to play without 24 seconds clock in the return leg matches as they seek qualification to the play-offs which will only include the top six finishers in both leagues.

Meanwhile, Ulinzi Warriors, who have been out of action for over a month, will have two important matches against rivals Blades and Co-op Bank at Strathmore University this weekend.