Kenyans Keep Overall Title in Mombasa

Kenya collected a total of 75 medals to retain the overall trophy in the fifth edition of Mombasa Open Tong-Il Moo-Do International Martial Arts Championship which ended at Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa, on Sunday.

Team Kenya won 23 gold medals, 22 silver and 30 bronze to finish tops, followed by the Philippines (five gold, four silver and two bronze medals), with Thailand taking third place with three gold, three silver and four bronze medals.

Nigeria finished fourth, followed by South Korea, Ethiopia and Zambia. Uganda and Cote d'Ivoire did not win a medal at the championship.

Kenya ladies team won the Team Form event ahead of the Phillipines. In men's category (adults special technique class), Phillipines collected 8.26 points to win gold medal, followed by Nigeria (8.20). Kenya and Thailand took bronze medal after gearing 8.10 points each.

Five Kenyan players finished among the top 10 in men's individual form category.

In men's event, Junelle Tomando of Phillipines emerged the winner with 8.32 points, followed by Kenya's Newton Sadi (8.0 points) while Edwin Musungu, also from Kenya, took the third position with 7.80 points.