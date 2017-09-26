Kenya: Ex-MP Manyara Charged Over Hate Speech

Nakuru — Former Nakuru Town MP, David Manyara has been charged over hate speech.

Manyara who is the county Jubilee Party Chairman was charged with uttering words intended to cause violence between different ethnic communities.

Manyara who appeared before Chief Magistrate Bernard Muraro allegedly committed the offence on September 19 in Nakuru Town while addressing Jubilee followers.

He was arrested on Monday by the police and charged hours later.

He denied the charges and his lawyer, Karanja Mbugua asked the court to release him on bail.

"My client is not a flight risk, he volunteered to be investigated on alleged hate speech," said Mbugua

He was released on a Sh300,000 personal bond or cash bail of Sh100,000.

The case is slated for a mention on September 27 to fix a hearing date.