Chief Justice David Maraga on Monday attended the opening of the Commonwealth Magistrates and Judges Conference, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

His introduction at the conference was greeted by a thundering cheer from participants.

Judge Maraga, who recently led the Supreme Court in a ruling to invalidate President Uhuru Kenyatta's win in last month's election, declined to give interview to journalists.

During the meeting, Tanzania Chief Justice Ibrahim Juma made a special mention of Justice Maraga.

"We are deeply honoured by your presence - Hon Chief Justice Maraga," said Judge Juma.