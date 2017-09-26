Kenya: Sonko Praises Matatu Operators as Traffic Flow Eases

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Monday said the city had begun experiencing free flow of traffic.

Governor Sonko said there was little congestion in several areas because matatu operators were no longer double parking, overlapping and dropping or picking up of passengers at undesignated areas.

"Finally, matatu operators have heeded the order to be organised in the CBD.

"This is what is known as self-regulation of matatu sector. At the Globe Roundabout around 7am, traffic was flowing smoothly. Keep it up matatu operators," Mr Sonko said on his Facebook page.

REGULATION

Last week, the governor suspended the plan to bar matatus from the city center for a month "to allow the industry to self-regulate as the two parties look for a permanent solution to the traffic problem".

He added that the county will deploy 300 marshals to ensure free flow of traffic.

The county boss went on to urge the more than 30,000 operators to adhere to the agreement they struck with city authorities.

VIOLATION

But even as the governor was highlighting the gains, Mr Halpesh Patel, a resident, asked him to take action on drivers who flouted the law.

"Can you fix problems at the Westlands bus terminal? You walked there the other day but still nothing has changed.

"The turn into town is a mess. Matatus just use pedestrian walkways and overlap, causing more delays," he said.