Kenya: Nasa Turns Down IEBC's Request to Call-Off Protests

The National Super Alliance leaders maintained that their demonstration against electoral officials would proceed as planned on Tuesday.

The protest is meant to force the resignation of electoral commission chief executive officer Ezra Chiloba and 10 officials whom the coalition claims bungled the August 8 presidential poll.

However, they announced that they would not storm the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) offices at Anniversary Towers as earlier stated to force out Mr Chiloba and his colleagues, but they would only march peacefully on the streets of Nairobi to force them to resign.

MEETING

The protest comes even as the commission urged the Nasa leadership to put off the demonstration to enable a joint consultative meeting between IEBC, Jubilee Party and the opposition coalition scheduled for Wednesday.

"The commission, nonetheless, recognising your inalienable constitutional right to picket and demonstrate, writes to request that you put off the planned protest to enable the joint consultative meeting scheduled for Wednesday (tomorrow) to address the concerns raised by the various parties," IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said in the letter to the Opposition last evening.

CONDITIONS

The demonstration comes even as IEBC sent out a detailed response to Nasa on how the agency intends to conduct and manage the repeat presidential election.

Nasa has set some conditions that the commission must meet before its candidate Raila Odinga participates in the October 26 election.

The list of "irreducible minimums" includes the personnel changes in which Nasa wants electoral officials, including commissioner Abdi Guliye, Mr Chiloba and his deputy Betty Nyabuto to be shown the door.

They also include reforms on election technology, identification of a new printer for the ballot papers as well as operational and logistical changes.

RULING

Speaking on behalf of the coalition's leadership on Monday, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula acknowledged receipt of the response, but said it did not address "irregularities and illegalities" in conformity to the Supreme Court ruling.

Mr Wetang'ula was briefing journalists at Okoa Kenya offices in Lavington where he assured that they would not engage in any confrontation with the police but will have a peaceful march, saying the Constitution guarantees them the right to picket.

"Today's demonstration is not a confrontation with anyone. We will march peacefully to show to the country our desire of having IEBC cleaned before the fresh poll," he said.

INVESTIGATION

He added: "There must be full accountability for the August 8 election.

"In this regard, we demand that all the IEBC officers now under investigation must step aside. In this regard, we are from tomorrow embarking on a campaign to demand suspension of these officers.

"We urge them to do the right thing and resign or retire voluntarily as one of them has already done."

SAFARICOM

The Opposition also said they will sue Safaricom, claiming that they conspired with IEBC and Jubilee to rig the August poll.

"We will give details of acts of omission or commission of how Safaricom was part of the mess of the August poll," Mr Wetang'ula added.

The senator added: "The role of the telecommunications service providers is also in question.

"We have very credible evidence that points to culpability of Safaricom on the basis of which we will institute private prosecution against the company and its directors."