MP Babu Owino at a political rally in Dagorreti North.

Nairobi — Embakasi East lawmaker Babu Owino has been arrested over derogatory remarks he made against President Uhuru Kenyatta at an Opposition rally Sunday.

The first-time legislator was taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for questioning.

The MP is accused of making the disparaging remarks at a political rally in Dagorreti North.

His remarks have attracted wide condemnation from leaders across the political divide including Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who called for stern action against him.

In an interesting twist, Passaris who spoke shortly after Owino during the rally tweeted an apology on Monday describing the remarks by the Embakasi East MP as unfortunate.

"As a mother, I sincerely apologize to the former First Lady, Her Excellency Mama Ngina Kenyatta, and her family over the insult and disrespect meted on her, which neither depicts nor reflects the character or direction envisaged by our Party leader Rt Hon. Raila Odinga and the NASA principals," she said.

"Freedom of expression comes with responsibility and I beg my fellow politicians and Kenyans not to abuse this freedom," she added.

Kuria who has been arrested by authorities for making remarks bordering on hate speech wondered why the police were reluctant to arrest the former student leader.