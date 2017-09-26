25 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Zim Cash Crisis - Zanu-PF MP 'Asks Mugabe to Force Central Bank Chief Out'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
John Mangudya

A Zanu-PF lawmaker has reportedly urged President Robert Mugabe to fire Zimbabwe's central bank governor John Mangudya, as the cash crisis continues to grip the country, with bond notes losing value rapidly on the parallel market.

According to The Standard, the Harare south MP, Shadreck Mashayamombe said that the ruling party risked losing the upcoming polls due to cash problems grappling the country.

Mashayamombe said that President Mugabe should immediately intervene, as it was going to be difficult to mobilise the party.

"As the political commissar of Zanu-PF in Harare province, I am appealing to President Robert Mugabe to intervene with speed to correct this mess. It will be very difficult for us to mobilise for the party. I had a meeting with church leaders at Stoneridge yesterday (Saturday) in my constituency. The first question that the people asked was about the issue of money.

"Mangudya has made our work as commissars difficult. We are targeting to mobilise over five million voters as a party and he [Mangudya] should go," Mashayamombe was quoted as saying.

This came amid reports that authorities in Zimbabwe planned to release up to 300 million dollars' worth of extra bond notes, in addition to the 200 million already in circulation.

The move raised concern the extra cash will fuel the black market in scarce foreign currency.

Zimbabwe's economic crisis is deepening, with rising prices and reports of fuel shortages echoing a similar economic crisis that peaked in 2007-2008.

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

Spreading Alarm Over Shortages a Criminal Offence - Minister

Zimbabwe's home affairs minister on Sunday threatened "renegades and malcontents" who he accused of spreading alarm and… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.