25 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Returns to Nigeria

Photo: Vanguard
President Muhammadu Buhari welcomed by the Presidential Guards of Honour mounted by the Guards Brigade.
By Ifeoluwa Adeyemo

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Nigeria on Monday evening from London.

The president travelled to London from the United States where he went for the 72nd United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, meeting.

The president's arrival on Monday evening led to a temporary blockage of the airport road, used by thousands of motorists who live in the Nigerian capital.

The president arrived New York on September 18. He left New york for London on Thursday.

Mr. Buhari had been treated in London for an undisclosed illness for over 100 days earlier in the year.

Nigeria

