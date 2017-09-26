25 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Piracy Worsens On Nigerian Waters, Two More People Killed

By Arodiegwu Eziukwu

Two persons were on Monday shot dead by gunmen suspected to be sea pirates in an attack on a passenger ship along the Brass waterways in Bayelsa State.

The latest attack is the third such incident in three weeks

Three weeks ago, PREMIUM TIMES reported an ambush on a military houseboat that killed two in Southern Ijaw creeks in Bayelsa. Also, last Friday, suspected militants attacked a tugboat in the same area and killed three crew members, including a police officer.

The Chairman of the Bayelsa State chapter of Nigeria Maritime Workers Union, Lloyd Sese, who confirmed the latest incident said five persons were injured in the process.

Community sources said that the gunmen numbering about four opened fire on the boat at Okoroma axis and killed two of the passengers, a young man and a middle-aged woman, injuring other passengers.

It was gathered that the passengers' boat was moving from Yenagoa to Okpoama in Brass Local Government Area when the pirates struck. The pirates also collected all valuables belonging to the passengers.

Asinim Butswat, Police Public Relations Officer for Bayelsa Command who said that one police operative was still missing following Friday's attack, however said that the report of today's incident was yet to reach the command headquarters in Yenagoa.

"You know the nature of the terrain and distance is also far, we are yet to be notified," he said.

