Nigeria: P-Square Finally Falls Apart As Peter Claims Threat to Life

Peter Okoye, one of the twin singing sensation, P-Square, has reportedly sent a termination letter to their lawyer, Festus Keyamo, demanding a termination of the partnership agreement between the duo.

The music duo - P-Square's Peter and Paul Okoye - finally split on Sunday after years of dominating the Nigerian music scene.

In the letter obtained by Linda Ikeji's Blog, LIB, Peter made some allegations against his twin, Paul and older brother/group manager, Jude.

Speaking to LIB, Peter confirmed the sad development, saying; "Psquare is no more. I have nothing against my brothers. I saw Paul's post on Instagram about blood being thicker than water."

"Who is water and who is blood?" Peter asked, adding that his nuclear family (wife and kids) are very important to him and he has decided to move on with his personal brand - Mr P.

According to Peter, Paul is no longer willing to co-operate with him, even going as far as cancelling their planned U.S. tour this year without informing him, and he (Peter) has exhausted all options to make it work.

He also accused Paul of slandering his wife and children with lies on social media and alleged that they have now been "receiving threatening messages."

Peter further accused his older brother, Jude, of once threatening to kill him and shoot his wife Lola.

This allegedly happened in the presence of Paul and a former first lady of Cross River state, Mrs. Imoke. Jude allegedly also threatened to bring a coffin for him (Peter) if he ever comes near his house.

Peter further insisted that he has had enough of the drama and wants out of the group and contract.

He, however, said that he loves his brothers and their families, and he wishes them the very best in their careers.

In March 2016, the duo had a difference in opinion regarding what Peter perceived as a lopsidedness in individual input of songs which was getting featured on their joint albums with Paul getting a lion share of his songs selected.

This led to Peter refusing to engage with P-Square for weeks. Peter, then, relocated taking his wife and kids from the mansion they both lived for years and accommodated their extended family in.

A lawyer was also involved to help split their fortune, as they were both involved in joint ventures over the years

This is the third time that the Okoye family feud will be coming to the fore. This time around, it appears that the twin singing sensation may finally be splitting for good.