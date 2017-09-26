25 September 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Benin Zoo, Kills Three Policemen, Abduct Park Manager

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Unknown gunmen.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the deadly attack on Benin Zoo on Sunday was a big blow to Nigeria's tourism drive.

Mohammed in a statement strongly condemned the attack on Ogba Zoo and Nature Park in Benin, Edo State, during which three policemen were killed and the Head of the Zoo, Dr. Andy Ehanire, was abducted by the attackers.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Minister described the attack on one of the country's foremost tourist destinations as a big blow to ongoing efforts to lift the tourism sector in the country.

"The success or failure of a tourism destination depends largely on a safe and secure environment. Incidences such as the attack on the Ogba Zoo and Nature Park therefore negate the concept of tourism as well as government's determination to develop our tourism industry as a tool for socio-economic development.

"The killing of the three policemen attached to the zoo to provide security for fun seekers, the abduction of the zoo boss and the trauma suffered by the visitors who witnessed the attack are saddening, condemnable and most unfortunate," he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said the government will step up security in all the tourist sites across the country in particular in order to prevent a recurrence, while urging the abductors of Dr Ehanire to quickly release him unharmed.

He also sent his condolences to the families of the policemen who were killed in the attack, and prayed that God will grant repose to their souls.

More on This

Killers of Three Policemen Are Militants, Says Edo CP

The Police Commissioner in Edo State, Mr. Haliru Gwandu, has described the killers of three police officers and the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.