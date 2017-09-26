Rwanda: Tuff Gangz Back to the Music Scene, Release New Track

For a couple of years now, Hip Hop music lovers in Rwanda have been wondering what befell the local hip hop group Tuff Gangz.

The group, which became a household name between 2009 and 2013, broke up, with members such as Jay Polly, Fireman and Bulldog pursuing solo careers.

The breakup of the group did not impress rap music lovers in Rwanda who were beginning to consider Tuff Gangz a cult of sorts.

Well, the good news now is that Tuff Gangz has regrouped and have since released a new song 'For Someone' to mark their reunion in style.

The quartet of Jay Polly, Green P, Bull Dogg and Green Pare back in joint rap music business with a new tune 'For Someone', about four years later following their fall out.

The group members officially parted ways in 2014 following accusations that the lead member Jay Polly had grown distant from the rest of the members after scooping Rwf24m following his win of Primus Guma Guma Super Star in 2014.

Jay Polly told The New Times that he and his compatriots decided to reunite after lengthy discussions and promised that they are now mature enough to manage any situation and are rather committed to join hands to achieve more in music together.

"We sat down and realised that our relationship is much bigger than whatever may tempt to separate us,"

"We are now focused on our next projects and are looking more determined to achieve a lot than ever since each and every one has got to be more mature. We are now working as a team and feel like brothers again," he said.

Jay Polly, real name Joshua Polly Tuyishime, said that each member knows what he wants in the industry at this point.

"We need to work harder than we were before in order to regain our popularity. Many of our fans have been missing us and waiting for this reunion."

"We now need their support since we are back and we will never disappoint them again. This period has made us learn," he added.

Jay Polly said the song, 'For Someone'. in which they all feature, is a wakeup call to their audience that they are back and just the beginning of the group's new album which they plan to launch in January 2018.

He revealed that the group is working on more songs to ensure that they have more songs by next year.

Prior to falling out, the hip hop group had released several hits such as Kwicuma, Gereza, Wiyitiki and Turi Hano, among others. It remains to be seen if the group will pick up from where it left off.