Nigeria Misses $100 Billion Global Natural Medicine Deal

Lagos — Nigeria is yet to tap fully from the multi-billion dollar global natural medicine market currently valued in excess of S100billion.

Pharm. Sam Etatuvie, director general of Nigerian Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA) who disclosed this during an oversight function visit to the agency by members of the House Committee on Science and Technology in Lagos, bemoaned that the failure of the country to tap into this huge market was causing it colossal financial loss and employment opportunities there from.

"Nigeria has failed to tap into the over S100billion global natural medicine market," said the NNMDA boss, adding that reasons for this failure were obvious.

According to him, poor funding, expensive and rigorous clinical trial process which could last as long of six years, legal restraints and poor power supply are some of the major reasons for this failure. He used to occasion to solicit for greater funding from the federal government and the ease of certification of product process by the National Agency for Food, Drug and Administration Control, NAFDAC.

Responding, Hon. Beni Lar, chairman, House Committee on Science and Technology,who observed that though poor funding was a major challenge and not peculiar to the agency alone,said NNMDA should explore other areas such as collaborating with other sister agencies and organisations in order to realise its mandate.

On the slow certification process, Lar said the national assembly pursue every legislative framework to ensure that NAFDAC would hasten the procedure, while appealing to state governments to release land to the agency to enhance the development of pilot farms across the country.

"Members of NAS stand by the agency and will continue to support it. We will try to open NNMDA to commercialisation, take a critical look at ways of fastening NAFDAC certification because it is currently too slow and demoralising to inventors and agencies involved, while we implore all state governments to partner with the agency, especially in the area of land for the agency's pilot farms," Lar stated.