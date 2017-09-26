26 September 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Hip-Hop Twins, Peter and Paul Okoye, Finally Split

Photo: Vanguard
P-Square.

Nigerian hip-hop twins, Peter and Paul Okoye of the popular stage name P-Square, that dominated the Nigerian music industry for many years, have finally gone their separate ways.

According to a letter sent to their lawyer, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), by Peter, he demanded a termination of the agreement as a group.

According to the copy of a letter in some media outlets Monday, Peter based his decision on some serious allegations against his twin brother, Paul, and Jude, their elder brother and manager.

He accused Paul of no longer willing to co-operate with him.

He also accused him of cancelling their scheduled music tour to the United States.

He added that Paul was also slandering his wife and children with lies on social media and alleged that his family was being threatened with messages.

Peter, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), further accused his elder brother, Jude, of threatening to kill him and shoot his wife, Lola.

Peter stressed that he was tired of the "drama" and all he wanted was opting out of the P-Square group and contract.

The social media was set on fire after Peter posted a Snapchat video revealing that he is in Philadelphia on his own for a solo show - without his twin brother, Paul.

"My name is Mr. P," Peter said, adding: "As from today, guess what? Its show time, I'm about to go on stage."

This post came days after his brother, Paul, wrote on Instagram saying: "Only a woman can come where there's peace and destroy it."

The Okoye brothers have been engulfed in a war of words on the social media in recent times, and this development has confirmed rumours that there have been strains in their relationship.

