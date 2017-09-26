26 September 2017

Nigeria: Former Ekiti First Lady Elected Into Stock Exchange Council

Former first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Angela Adebayo, was Monday elected into the council of the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) during the 56th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the body.

This is the first time two women will be elected into the council. The other woman elected yesterday is Mrs. Catherine Nwakaego.

The election of the two women is believed to be a deliberate act to make for gender balancing in the council.

Adebayo comes on board with a huge of boardroom experience having served as the first female Chairman of Wemabod estates, just as she is also the Chair of Afriland Properties Plc, an estate consultancy firm.

Mrs. Adebayo is also a member of the board of Dangote Foundation. She had also run the Erelu Adebayo Foundation (ERAF), a charity outfit in Ekiti State, to take care of vulnerable children.

The former first lady has, since leaving office, committed herself to advancing business frontiers in the real sector and hospitality industry.

