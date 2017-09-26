Nigeria: APC Hits Back At Sagay, Says He's a 'Rogue Elephant'

Abuja — The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday descended verbally on the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay (SAN), saying he is a rogue elephant who has no respect for even the president.

Sagay had incurred the wrath of the national leadership of the governing party when he granted an interview to a national newspaper (not LEADERSHIP), in which he criticized the APC leadership as "running riot and destroying the party".

But the APC fired back at him, describing him as arrogant and a rogue elephant who has no respect for even President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party admonished him to exercise restraint and as a matter of honour, "show decorum and respect for the party and its leadership" adding that "you cannot love the fruit and hate the tree that produced it".

In a statement signed by it national publicity secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, APC said Sagay has nothing more to add to national discourse except to "tear down and assault everyone and everything".

In the said interview published on Sunday, Sagay had alleged the APC is a party full of rogue elephant, but hitting back at the learned silk, the party said it is Sagay who is the rogue elephant.

Abdullahi said, "The Webster dictionary defines 'rogue elephant' as "one whose behaviour resembles that of a rogue elephant in being aberrant or independent."

"Clearly if we have today anyone in our government or, by extension, the party who feels accountable only to his own ego, who does not feel the need to bridle his tongue for the sake of anything that is higher than himself, who feels independent of everyone and every institution, that person is Professor Sagay".

Citing certain remarks made by Sagay in the said interview, APC said what the professor of law meant was that no matter what is at stake, he would rather resign than obey President Buhari if he tries to restrain him.

The statement made available to LEADERSHIP noted: "This is the quintessential rogue elephant behaviour. In his sheer arrogance, he forgets that it is impossible for him to call out the leadership of the party as "weak" and "unprincipled" without indicting the president, who is the leader of the party and has the fundamental responsibility to build the party.

"If Sagay had any iota of respect for the man who dug him back from inevitable oblivion and puts him in a position in which he now feels superior to everyone, he would channel his opinions and advice to the president on how to make the party stronger and more principled.

"It appears however that Sagay does not have anything constructive to say about anything. He only knows how to tear down and assault everyone and everything.

"We want to remind Sagay and all other appointees of our government that the only reason they occupy their current position today is because the APC won the election. There is, therefore, a matter of honour to show decorum and respect for the party and its leadership".