Tanzania: Has Zari Made Up with Diamond Platinumz After Cheating Saga?

Photo: Diamond Platinumz/Instagram
Diamond and Zari.
By Mwende Kasujja

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan on Monday broke her long silence to revelations that her boyfriend, Tanzanian musician Diamond Platinumz had cheated on her and fathered a baby boy with a model.

Z ari, who celebrated her 37th birthday over the weekend, on Monday took to snapchat to share videos of her being driven to the gym by Diamond.

In the video, an excited Zari panned the camera around the car for fans to see Diamond on the steering wheel.

She uploaded a second video of Diamond shopping with their son Nillan.

The socialite however made no comment on the state of the relationship in the wake of revelations of Diamond ' s straying ways.

On Sunday, videos of Zari ' s birthday dinner with Diamond surfaced online, though she looked uninterested.

In one of the videos, the couple takes an escalator and she is constantly on her phone, while in another,  she kept scrolling her phone as Diamond tried to wow her by serving her an expensive drink.

Zari was however upbeat in the Monday videos.

Diamond had last week issued a public acknowledgement of cheating on Zari and impregnating Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto.

He also apologised to Zari, the mother of his two children.

