Tanzania: Arusha Bars Obscenity in Cultural Festival

OVER 60 students from secondary schools in Arusha will be joining other 25 traditional dance and acrobatic troupes in the 'Arusha International Cultural Diversity Festival late this month.

According to the organizer, Freddy Thomas Ng'ang'a, some of the performing groups expected next Saturday include, acrobatic troupes, traditional dances, cultural singers, teen favourite, synthesized Bongo-Fleva, live music bands, Hip-Hop rappers, Fashion Shows, Choirs, Martial Arts, Poems, Stage acting and comedians.

But on serious note ahead of September 30 gala, all performing groups and artistes to participate in the festival, have first been given preceding training on how to conduct themselves properly while on platform.

"Because there has been widely reported incidents of some local artistes caught misbehaving on stage, using foul languages, dressing awkwardly or acting inappropriately," said Thomas, adding that this should not happen during the September 30th Festival.

The festival will also include art lessons for painters and sculptors and all of these events are to be staged at the Via-Via Cultural Gardens, inside the National Natural Museum, at the further end of Boma Road.

Three Secondary Schools, all based in Arusha; each fielding 20 participants, have so far been listed and these include, Ilboru Boys High School; Saint Joseph Secondary and Nortadom. These three institutions have been taking part in a number of cultural training programmes organized at the Via-Via Cultural Gardens.