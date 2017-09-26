Photo: The Citizen

Coco Beach in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — Three unidentified bodies were found at the famous Coco Beach on the shores of the Indian Ocean in Kinondoni Municipality in the city yesterday.

Traders at the area said the bodies were found yesterday morning and the discovery started with one body that was spotted floating.

An eye witness, who asked not to be named fearing his security, said all the bodies were of men. The first was found with a boulder tied with ropes on the chest while the hands were also tied.

He said soon after noticing the body they alerted the police who arrived at around 10am and carried it away.

But, four hours later, they discovered two more bodies that had been kept in polythene bags, said the witness, adding that the police were alerted again.

"When the police came, no one was allowed to take photos. There was tight security," he said. Another eyewitness showed his concerns over security saying for two weeks consecutively bodies of men have been being discovered in the area.

He added that a similar incident occurred on 20 September when a body of unidentified man was found on the same spot, and had decomposed.

According to him, the body was discovered by fishermen who trade at Coco Beach. "It is becoming normal nowadays for us to fish out bodies. This is really getting very scary," he said asking not to be named.

When reached for more information, Kinondoni Regional Police Commander Murilo Jumanne asked the reporter to contact Dar es Salaam Police Special Zone Commander Lazaro Mambosasa over the matter.

For his part, Mr Mambosasa said he wasn't aware of the incident and asked for time to check with his juniors.

"I don't have such information. Let me work on it and once I have enough information, I'll hold a press conference," he said.