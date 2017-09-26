Nairobi — Remarks by Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino at the weekend against President Uhuru Kenyatta have elicited mixed reactions, with Jubilee supporters staging protests in Kiambu and on Thika Road causing a heavy traffic snarl-up.

Sections of the Thika superhighway were barricaded by agitated youths who were asking the youthful legislator to respect the presidency.

Some demanded he apologises to the former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta as well as to President Kenyatta.

The first-term MP and a former vocal student leader made the remarks over the weekend while addressing an Opposition rally.

In Kiambu Town, youths earlier in the day burnt tyres while others chanted anti-Owino's slogans.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission is yet to react to the latest outburst.

Jubilee legislators have condemned the MP saying he should be arrested.

They also urged their supporters to remain peaceful even as they show their disgust to the utterances through demonstrations.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris said: "no matter how big our differences or how low we think of each other, there is a line that should never be crossed."

"As a mother, I sincerely apologise to the former First Lady, Her Excellency Mama Ngina Kenyatta, and her family over the insult and disrespect meted on her, which neither depicts nor reflects the character of direction envisaged by our Party Leader Raila Odinga and the NASA principals," she tweeted.

To her counterparts, she said "freedom of expression comes with responsibility... "

Other leaders who have consistently been on spot of such remarks include Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama.