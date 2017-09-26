Kenya: Punish Purveyors of Insults, Hate Speech

editorial

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino crossed the line and has to face the full weight of the law.

It is criminal and unacceptable to abuse and insult the President.

That is the mark of gross indiscipline and bad manners.

Such egregious and uncouth behaviour must be punished to deter any recurrence.

OFFENCE

The office of the President is the symbol of national unity. It is a revered office.

It does not matter the occupant; it must be held in dignity and accorded the respect it deserves.

For anyone -- and, in this case, an elected leader -- to descend to the low depths to demean the presidency is extremely offensive and calls for quick and severe action.

POLITICIANS

Elections being a contest of policies and issues, candidates and their supporters are expected to sell their vision and plans and convince the voters of their ability to deliver on what they promise.

Never was an election campaign a platform for self-adulation and, conversely, character attack, slur and impertinence.

Unfortunately, most politicians have gotten the wrong end of the stick.

They think access to a political platform affords them the visa for effrontery.

They also think they endear themselves to their benefactors by insulting their opponents and acting tough against the authorities.

CONVICTION

Some have made political capital out of insulting holders of key national offices. That is naiveté and base thinking.

Part of the problem is that no politician has been punished for uttering insults or using offensive language.

Either the investigative agencies mishandle the investigations or the prosecution fails to put together a strong case against such recalcitrant fellows.

HATE SPEECH

Cases of hate speech and character assassination have gone unpunished.

But here is a matter that the investigators and prosecuting agencies must get right: They must assemble the relevant concrete evidence and put up a strong case to see to it that the suspect gets what he deserves.

Politics must be cleansed. We must be rid of reckless and cantankerous individuals who thrive on discourtesy and insolence.