26 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: How Nnewi Became the Political Bride

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE industrial town of Nnewi has suddenly become a political pride as the major political parties contesting the November 18 governorship went to the town to shop for running mates.

Mr. Oseloka Obaze of the PDP was the first to pick his deputy, Mrs. Chidi Onyemelukwe, daughter of former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, who is married to the famous Onyemelukwe family in Nnewiichi community, from the town.

Also, the candidate of the APC, Dr. Tony Nwoye has picked the son of the former President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Dr. Dozie Ikedife from Otolo Nnewi. Ikedife is a very popular family in the area and he has been using his medical practice to provide near- free medical service to the people, an action that had made him very popular.

Apart from the two, there were also speculations that the ruling APGA might go for Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu, the wife of the former Biafran leader, late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, although some members of the party had denied the rumour.

If the three major parties, which incidentally have their candidates from Anambra North, scramble for Nnewi votes through their deputies, Anambra Central might prove to be the decider of the election as whoever has an upper hand in the zone, might win the election.

Ironically, former Governor Peter (PDP), Chief Victor Umeh, former national chairman of APGA and DG of Obiano campaign organization, incumbent national chairman of APGA, Dr. Victor Oye, incumbent deputy governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke, Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige (APC), are all from Anambra Central.

