26 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari Involves Saraki, Dogara, CJN in His Economic Reforms

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari's economic reforms on ease of doing business, tagged: Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, PEBEC, has expanded its meeting to include the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The PEBEC, chaired by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will, today consider new and specific initiatives to be implemented over a 60-day period in the National Action Plan 2.0.

Recall that a previous 60-day National Action Plan on Ease of Doing Business was approved on February 21, 2017.

The National Action Plan contained initiatives and actions implemented by responsible Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, the National Assembly, governments of Lagos and Kano states, as well as some private sector stakeholders.

According to a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, said: "The expanded PEBEC meeting will be attended by the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen."

He further said that others expected at the meeting include Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as well as the Acting Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control, who was invited to the session, based on stakeholders' feedback.

PEBEC, which was inaugurated in 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari, comprises 10 Ministers, with the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okey Enelamah, as Vice Chairman, along with the Head of Service, the Central Bank Governor, representatives of the National Assembly, Lagos and Kano states, and the private sector.

