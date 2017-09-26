Nigeria: 90 Days for My Recall Process Has Expired - Melaye

Abuja — Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye yesterday said the recall process being carried out against him by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on account of petitions received for that purpose from some registered voters from his senatorial district, has been overtaken by event.

While addressing senate press yesterday, Melaye said based on provisions of section 69(b) of the 1999 constitution as amended, 90 days durations specified for such exercise has passed since the process began on June 23 , 2017.

The section in question states:" A member of the Senate or of the House of Representatives may be recalled as such a member if - there is presented to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission a petition in that behalf signed by more than one half of the persons registered to vote in that member's constituency alleging their loss of confidence in that member and which signatures are duly verified by INEC

" The petition is thereafter , in a referendum conducted by INEC within 90 days of the date of receipt of the petition , approved by a simple majority of the voters of the persons registered to vote in that member's constituency ."

According to him, for INEC to still be forging ahead with a process that had outlived constitutionally stipulated duration, shows that the electoral body is out to violate the laws of the land in a bid to carry out the wish of some selfish politicians in Kogi State.

He specifically alleged that the state governor , Yahaya Bello and Senator Smart Adeyemi were behind the recall process based on petition signed by only three persons in flagrant violation of constitutional provisions for that purpose .

He added that the whole process would hit the brick wall of failure in the face of the law as he has appealed against a judgement he claimed, was fraudulently obtained by INEC and its sponsors.

" I celebrate the obituary of the 'made - in - Taiwan ' recall exercise , while sympathizing with the induced petitioners who will obviously face charges of forgery and other criminal charges before a court of law very, very soon," he stressed.