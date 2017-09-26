Nigeria: NCDC Reports Suspected Cases of Cholera, Lassa Fever, Others

A total of 253 new cases of Acute Flaccid Paralysis, AFP, were reported in Nigeria in the week ending August 27, 2017, according to the Nigeria Centres for Diseases Control, NCDC, however, none was confirmed as polio.

According to the NCDC, 106 suspected cases of cholera were reported from six LGAs (two States) None was laboratory confirmed and two deaths were recorded. From the reports there were 54 suspected cases of Lassa fever with five laboratory confirmed and two deaths reported from seven LGAs in five States. Also, there were eight suspected cases of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) reported from three LGAs in three States.

Of these, none was laboratory confirmed and no death was recorded. Ongoing surveillance for CSM has been intensified in the States.

According to the NCDC, 344 suspected cases of measles were reported from 30 States, none laboratory confirmed and four deaths were recorded.

Akwa-Ibom and Kaduna States failed to send reports. Timeliness of reporting remains 84 per cent in both previous and current weeks (Week 33 and 34) while completeness remains at 100 per cent. It is very important for all States to ensure timely and complete reporting.