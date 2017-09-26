Nigeria: SON Raises Alarm Over False Declaration of Imports

Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Aboloma, has raised an alarm on the recent increase in the cases of false declaration of imports at the country's entry posts.

Speaking in Lagos at the inspection of about seven container loads of products intercepted by the agency's enforcement team, Aboloma observed that the importers of the products took undue advantage of the government's good intentions in promoting the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

According to him, the intercepted containers, most of which came through the Tin Can Port, carried products different from those declared at the points of clearance.

Enumerating the infractions, the SON director general stated that plywood were declared as electric goods; used clothes as plumbing and building materials, while refrigerators were declared as cutting machines and agricultural appliances.

Aboloma disclosed that some of the importers who were issued import permits for raw materials and machinery in furtherance of the nation's economic diversification programme ended up importing finished goods.

He frowned at the deliberate efforts of those he described as unscrupulous importers and their collaborators to undermine the nation's strive towards transparency and the ease of doing business.

He, however, reiterated his agency's determination to promote trade while preventing unwholesome, substandard and life endangering products from entry and circulation in Nigeria.