25 September 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Chad Committed to a Secure Border With Sudan

N'djamena — Chad remains committed to maintain security on the border with Sudan through the joint Sudan-Chad forces.

Addressing a meeting of the joint committee of the ruling parties of Chad and Sudan, Chad President Idris Deby said his country would not allow any chaos on the border with Sudan.

The meeting of the joint committee of the Sudanese National Congress Party and the Chad National Salvation Movement was opened by the Chad party's Secretary-General, Mohamed Zine Bada, in N'Djamena on Sunday.

Deby welcomed Al Bashir's remarks on "the importance of exchanging cross-border interests", Al Sudan Al Youm reported yesterday.

The Chad president pointed out that the issue of security represented the most important agenda of the meeting, in addition to trade and economic cooperation between the two countries' businessmen.

