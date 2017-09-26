25 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Basher - Decision to Collect Unlicensed Firearms and Unauthorized Vehicles Is Irrevocable

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher has underlined that the decision on collection firearms and the unauthorized vehicles is irreversible.

Al-Basher who met, Monday, at the Republican Palace, the Wali (governor) of Central Darfur State, Jaffar Abdul Hakam has directed all the concerned authorities in the state to coordinate to complete the firearms collection campaign.

Abdul Hakam said in press statements following the meeting that the President has directed the state to speed up the implementation of the campaign.

He indicated that he briefed President Al-Basher on the overall security, political, services and development situations in the state.

