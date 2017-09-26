25 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FM Welcomes American Decision On Removing Sudan's Name From Travel Restriction List

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry on Monday welcomed an American administration decision to remove Sudan from the American travel ban list, a press release said.

The press release said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the proclamation issued by President Donald Trump and which was announced by the American Administration on Sunday, the 24th of September, 2017, which stipulates removal of the name of the Sudan from the list of countries whose citizens were restricted from entering the United States of America.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs while welcoming this proclamation, would like to reaffirm its confidence in the competence of the concerned Sudanese institutions, their capabilities and professionalism in monitoring the movement of travelers via Sudanese airports, the release said.

It explained that this rigorous application of these measures was thanks to the training and competence of these institutions, the equipment made available to them, their contacts and the identity check they apply, besides exchange of information and cooperation with all relevant institutions in the friendly countries.

The statement said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered this move "an important positive development in the bilateral relations between the Sudan and the united states of America" and a natural result for a long and frank dialogue and joint efforts carried out by numerous competent institutions and a close cooperation between the two countries in international and regional questions of mutual interest.

The Ministry would like to reaffirm the resolve of the government of the Sudan to exert more efforts with the American Administration for removal of any hurdles in the way of total normalization of the bilateral relations between the two countries in a way that achieve the joint interests of the peoples of the two countries, the statement stressed.

