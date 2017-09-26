Sudan: Maj. Gen. Al-Mahdi - State Is Pressing Ahead in Collection of Weapons

Medani — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Maj. Gen. Abdul-Rahman Al-Saddiq Al-Mahdi, affirmed that there will not be retreat from the campaign for collection of weapons, stressing that weapons will be in the hands of state only.

In his address at Gezira Theatre in Medani to the 13th celebration on competition for the prize of the Presidency for students innovation, Maj. Gen. Al-Mahdi has affirmed the Presidency keenness to support the students in accordance with a comprehensive strategy to empower the youth to lead the development in all domains.

He affirmed success of the project of competition for the prize of the Presidency for students' innovation.

He hoped that next October will witness lifting the American sanctions imposed on Sudan.

Meanwhile, the Wali (governor) of Gezira State affirmed that students are were influenced by the strange cultures and radical thought.

He lauded the role of the students who realized innovation together with their distinguished academic performance.

The State Minister at the Ministry of Culture, Hassabal-Rasoul Al-Sheikh has described the Presidency competition as part of the implementation of the national dialogue outcome.