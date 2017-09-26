Sudan: National Inventory Program for Sudan's Forests Resources Launched

Khartoum — The Representative of Coordinator of the National Inventory Program for the Sudan's Forests, Engineer, Samia Bakhiet, has announced the launching of the program which is financed by the World Bank with the amount of one million and 300 thousand dollars.

In statement to SUNA she noted that the program has kicked off in the state of North Kordufan, explaining that the program comes in context of the long-term goals program of Reduced Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD) which are represented in the limitation of the country's renewable natural resources, particularly forests, pastoral resources and wildlife habitats, as well as the identification of its current status to later be subject to the sustainable development in order to protect to double its direct and indirect benefits in a participatory and transparent manner.

She indicated that the objectives include the quantitative and qualitative inventory of forests, tree groups and trees outside forests.

Engineer Samia pointed out that 9 teams are carrying the inventory process in the Sudan's different states, lauding role of the Forests Administration in the Blue Nile state in the training and follow-up of the team's cadres.

She noted that work is currently conducted in the states of Khartoum, Nahr al-Niel, Kassala, Red Sea and the state of Gadarief, while arrangements undergoing for the process in the other states, pointing to the other part of inventory work using satellite images.