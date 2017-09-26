South Africa: Kiwi Ref for Boks V Wallabies

New Zealand's Ben O'Keeffe will referee Saturday's Rugby Championship Test between South Africa and Australia in Bloemfontein (17:05 kick-off).

O'Keeffe will be assisted by Frenchman Jerome Garces and Japan's Shuhei Kubo , with England's Rowan Kitt the television match official (TMO).

Meanwhile, South Africa's Jaco Peyper will referee the Test between Argentina and New Zealand in Buenos Aires (00:40 SA time on Sunday).

Peyper will be assisted by countryman Marius van der Westhuizen and Frenchman Mathieu Raynal , with South Africa's Marius Jonker the TMO.

Source: Sport24