25 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Couple, Aged 19, Dies After Vehicle Plunges Into Dam

A young couple died on Sunday morning when the car they were driving in plunged into the Chuniespoort Dam along the R37 outside Polokwane, Limpopo police said on Monday.

A fisherman on a boat alerted police to the scene when he saw a Toyota Tazz drive into the water at a high speed, Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe' Ngoepe said in a statement.

Ngoepe said the bodies of Thabang Tladi and Kate Ramoshaba, both aged 19, from Lebowakgomo Township has been retrieved from the vehicle.

The motive behind this incident is unknown but domestic violence is not ruled out, he said.

Ngoepe said when police tried to pull the vehicle out of the dam, a cable snapped which resulted in the vehicle drifting deeper below the water.

"We are now calling in specialised resources to help us," Ngoepe told News24.

A search for the vehicle will continue on Tuesday.

Source: News24

