25 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: New Born Dumped Near Cemetery

A new born baby was found wrapped in a plastic bag, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said in a statement on Monday.

The baby was discovered around 07:45 by a passerby who was going through the trash. The man then alerted security personnel at the Brixton Cemetery, central Johannesburg, who called paramedics.

"Sadly, there was nothing that paramedics could do for the little boy and he was declared dead on scene," Vermaak said.Members of the SA police service were also called to the scene and would investigate the matter further, he added.

Source: News24

