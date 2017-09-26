Eritrea: Potable Water Project Under Construction

Keren — A potable water project worth over 4 million Nakfa is under construction at the Milezanai administrative area, Logo-Anseba sub-zone, through the initiative of the residents.

The chairman of the village committee, Priest Yared Mihreteab indicated that the project which is being constructed in cooperation with the sub-zonal administration and Water Resources Department in the Central region includes digging 15 meters of water well, installation of 3.5 km of water pipelines, as well as construction of three water distribution centers.

Priest Yared went on to say that the residents had to travel long distance to fetch drinking water and that with the completion of the project they will have potable water supply in their backyards. He also said that the project will have significant contribution in ensuring the health of the residents as well as easing the burden of women.

The administrator of the sub-zone, Mr. Isaac Tium commending the initiative taken by the residents called for strengthening participation until the project is completed.

Milezanai is one of the 22 villages in the Logo-Anseba sub-zone with about 3 thousand residents.