25 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Debby of Chad Received Message From President Bashir

Ndjamena — President Idris Debby on Monday received a verbal message from his Sudanese counterpart, President Omar Bashir dealing with bilateral relations and ways of developing cooperation between the two sides.

The message was delivered by visiting Presidential Assistant and Deputy Chairman of the National congress, Ibrahim Mahmoud, currently leading a Sudanese delegation to Chad. President Debby received the Sudanese delegation at his office on Monday in Ndjamena.

Mahmoud briefed the president on the outcome of the meetings of the Higher Joint Partisan Committee between the Sudanese National Congress Party and the Chadian ruling Salvation Movement, which convened in Chad in the past two days.

The Assistant said he briefed President Debby on all issues discussed and the agreement reached by the two sides on trade and investment and the outcome of the meetings of businessmen from Sudan and chad to hold a trade and investment conference in October, in Chad.

Mahmoud described the visit as practical and moved political action to work serving the interests of the people in the two countries, through encouraging investment and trade and linking businessmen in the two countries.

