Eritrea: Unique Amphibians and Reptiles

Asmara, 25 September 2-17- Professor Ted Papenfus, from the University of California, said that the amphibians and reptiles that are found only in Eritrea are unique and very attractive. Professor Ted has been conducting research on the marine resources since 2015.

Prof. Ted indicated that the "Asmara Toad" from frog species, the "Massawa Giecko" from lizard species found in 1864, the turtle as well as "Hohaito Lizard" found in 1866 are amphibians and reptiles found only in Eritrea.

He further pointed out that, according to the research he conducted, there are 40 species of snakes out of which 11 species, 25%, are harmful and the majority others are harmless.

Prof. Ted also commended the participation of the Eritrean experts in the research being conducted on the marine resources.