25 September 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Unique Amphibians and Reptiles

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara, 25 September 2-17- Professor Ted Papenfus, from the University of California, said that the amphibians and reptiles that are found only in Eritrea are unique and very attractive. Professor Ted has been conducting research on the marine resources since 2015.

Prof. Ted indicated that the "Asmara Toad" from frog species, the "Massawa Giecko" from lizard species found in 1864, the turtle as well as "Hohaito Lizard" found in 1866 are amphibians and reptiles found only in Eritrea.

He further pointed out that, according to the research he conducted, there are 40 species of snakes out of which 11 species, 25%, are harmful and the majority others are harmless.

Prof. Ted also commended the participation of the Eritrean experts in the research being conducted on the marine resources.

Eritrea

Tuberculosis Prevalence On Decline

Sister Natsinet Gebreyohanes, head of TB and Leprosy Control in the Ministry of Health branch in the Central region,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.