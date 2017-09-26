25 September 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Tuberculosis Prevalence On Decline

Asmara — Sister Natsinet Gebreyohanes, head of TB and Leprosy Control in the Ministry of Health branch in the Central region, reported that owing to the integrated effort and sustainable awareness raising programs the prevalence of TB has been reduced by 90%.

Sister Natsinet indicated that people from 15 to 49 years of age are susceptible to the disease and that those infected could be cured within 6 months with proper medication and follow-up.

She also pointed out that there are two types of TB in Eritrea out of which 80% is lung TB and 20% outside the lung and that strong effort is being exerted to control the disease.

