25 September 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Department Attending to Burst Pipe

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) says it is working on the burst pipe at Komati Water Augmentation Scheme area.

The pipe burst happened on Sunday morning and will affect water supply to the Duvha Power Station only.

"At the moment, all water supplies to the power station from the Water Scheme have been stopped. Work has begun to drain the pipe in order to prepare for repairs. At the moment there is a three day supply in the reserves/storage," the department said.

In addition, there will be use of an alternative water supply from the Komati scheme.

This will ensure water supply to the Duvha Power Station is not compromised.

"This water supply will be availed whilst the extent of the damage and the timeframes for repairs are determined.

"Until such time as the DWS engineering workforce is able to determine the extent of the damage, it will not be possible to ascertain how long repair work will take," the department said.

The department has emphasised that water supply to the power station will not be compromised and therefore there will be no negative impact on power generation.

The department will continue to update information on the status of repairs and timeframes once determined in the passage of time.

