South Africa: Gauteng Crowned the 2017 Polmusca Unity Festival Champions

The 25th Police's Music and Culture Unity Festival (POLMUSCA) took place between Thursday and Saturday the 23rd of September 2017 where the Gauteng Province was crowned the 2017 Polmusca Unity Festival Champions.

The Unity Festival which was held at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria attracted scores of supporters nationwide. For 25 years, Polmusca has created a platform to build and unite members of the service in song and dance.

Yearly, Polmusca is held during Heritage month, to celebrate cultural diversity within the service. Polmusca has, to date, hosted a number of annual National Unity Festivals rotationally in all nine provinces, including Head Office.

Through these festivals, the SAPS has made great progress in achieving unity and cross-cultural communication in the SAPS and in our communities.

Ten choirs and bands from all the nine provinces including a tenth team from Head Office, participated in the three-day event.

The founding member of Polmusca, Assistant Commissioner Mr Willie Ngobeni was present to witness the participant's musical abilities.

The first day of the competition, featured a ballroom dance competition which saw the Western Cape emerge victorious after competing with all other provinces.

The second day featured a potjiekos, cultural exhibition and choir/bands competition. The competition culminated in an awards ceremony which was held on Saturday evening.

But, it was the Gauteng province's performance that impressed the judges over the three days, scoring them the title of overall winner for Polmusca 2017.

During his feedback remarks, Chief Adjudicator for the competition, Mr Michael Dingaan commended the participants for their role in making the event a success. He also encouraged participants to continue to improve their musical and artistic skills to ensure that the legacy of the event continues.

During her closing remarks, Polmusca President, Major General Franscina Vuma applauded members for their hard work in preparing for the impressive event. "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to those who were part of ensuring the success of this event. This is an event which promotes and celebrates the diversity in culture within our ranks. The performances that were displayed in the past 3 days were absolutely amazing, always remember that you are all winners".

Below is a list of the winners for Polmusca 2017:

1. Ballroom Dance

1st place: Western Cape

2nd place: Free State

3rd place: Kwa-Zulu Natal

2. Potjiekos

1st place: Western Cape

2nd place: Head Office

3rd place: Kwa-Zulu Natal

3. Exhibition

1st place: Northern Cape

2nd place: Free State

3rd place: Eastern Cape

4. Indigenous groups

1st place: Limpopo

2nd place: North West

3rd place: Eastern Cape

5. Bands (Prescribed piece)

1st place: Mpumalanga

2nd place: Kwa-Zulu Natal

3rd place: Gauteng

Bands (Own choice)

1st place: Free State

2nd place: Mpumalanga

3rd place: Northern Cape

Overall winner bands

1st place: Mpumalanga

2nd place: Eastern Cape

3rd place: Northern Cape

6. Choral Music (Western Piece)

1st place: Gauteng

2nd place: Mpumalanga

3rd place: Western Cape

Choral music (African Piece)

1st place: Gauteng

2nd place: Mpumalanga

3rd place: Northern Cape

Choral music (Own choice)

1st place: Limpopo

2nd place: Head Office

3rd place: Gauteng

Overall Choral winners

1st place: Gauteng

2nd place: Mpumalanga

3rd place: Head Office

The 26th Polmusca Unity Festival is set to take place in the Northern Cape in September 2018 during heritage week.