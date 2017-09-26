South Africa: Cape Town's Sixth 'Smart Park' Opens

press release

The facility in Seawinds near Lavender Hill is the City's sixth smart park, following similar ventures in Atlantis, Nomzamo, Delft, Khayelitsha and Gugulethu.

The park includes a water play area where children can learn about the water cycle and splash around in shallow water, an area focused on younger children's play, a multipurpose playground, two multipurpose courts that can host a variety of ball games, a picnic area and covered stage, as well as outdoor exercise areas.

The water play area works on a recycle process, where water is reused and circulates through the river stream and log channel. Inside the pump house, the reused water is cycled through a filtration process. Overflow from the underground storage tank is fed back into the surrounding trees via a subsoil drain pipe.

