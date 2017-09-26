South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Dealing in Drugs in Paarl East

The City of Cape Town plans to install roughly 2 000 water management devices per week on properties of excessive users… Read more »

Today Paarl East Visible Policing members arrested two suspects 28 and 32 years for dealing in drugs at a house in Alexa Street, Paarl East. Members seized the following: 12.8 kg dagga, 34 quarter mandrax tablets, three half mandrax tablets, 36 packets of tik, all drugs to the street value of R15 000. The Suspects will appear in the Paarl Magistrates' court once charged.

