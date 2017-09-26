Dar es Salaam — A total of $6,591 (Sh14.5 million) has been contributed in the last five days by Chadema supporters in the Diaspora to facilitate treatment of Singida East Member of Parliament Tundu Lissu.

The amount adds to $20,566 (Sh45.759 million) raised as of September 19, making a total contribution by Chadema supporters by Sunday, September 24, equals to $27,157, (Sh59.75 million).

Reports in the online fundraising campaign account https://www.gofundme.com/Lissumedicalcare$50k goal shows that 595 people have contributed the money in the last 11 days.

Supporters embarked on a fund-riser in a bid to collect enough money to facilitate specialised treatment of the ailing Mr Lissu to the US.

However, a team of doctors treating Mr Lissu in Nairobi resolved to retain the Tanganyika Law Society President and the Opposition Chief Whip at the Nairobi Hospital.

The Chadema sympathizers in the diaspora organised an online fund-raising campaign targeting to collect $50,000 (Sh112 million), which would make it possible to fly Mr Lissu to the US for further treatment.

According to the status of contributions, the opposition party would need to raise $ 22, 843 (Sh50.25 million) in order to meet the tar-get.

Chadema Secretary General, Dr Vincent Mashinji, has been listed as the guarantor of the fundraiser.

However, last week Iringa Urban MP Peter Msigwa told MCL Digital team at Mwananchi Communications Limited that $250,000 over Sh550 million would be required to fly the MP to the US or Germany because air ambulance would need to be used.

Addressing a press conference for the first time since Mr Lissu's attack, Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe said a total of Sh204 million had so far been raised by people in and outside the country.

"All this money is in our hands except Sh43 million raised by the Parliament. It has never happened an MP falling seriously sick and MPs are individually made to raise money for treatment instead of the government," he said on Friday.

"Treatment of an MP is not a favour, but the Parliament is duty bound to do so and Lissu is an MP, who was attacked and wounded, while on duty," he said.

However, minister for Health, Community Development, gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu said the government was ready to facilitate Mr Lissu's treatment at any cost and anywhere in the world.

The statement was refuted by Chadema who insisted that it was the government's responsibility to ensure no strings are attached when treating an MP.

Mr Lissu, who suffered multiple shots and severely wounded by unidentified assailants at his Area D residence in Dodoma on September 7 is admitted at Nairobi Hospital under tight security. He was airlifted for further treatment.

He had just left the Parliamentary building and driven to his home when unidentified gunmen stopped near his residence and started shooting at his tented Toyota Land Cruiser targeting his front seat, at least 38 bullets targeted his car of which eight hit the opposition politician.