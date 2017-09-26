25 September 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Attempted Rape and Abduction Suspect Arrested - Port Elizabeth

The protection of our women and children from violence, abuse and exploitation places a duty on all to ensure that the vulnerable groups are safe from preying perpetrators and that the perpetrators are arrested in the shortest possible time.

The FCS unit in Port Elizabeth with the assistance of the PE K9 unit arrested a 24-year-old suspect this afternoon for attempted rape and abduction. Last week, a 15-year-old teenager was abducted and severely assaulted by a group of males while she was sitting on the beach in Port Elizabeth.

Working around the clock to arrest the perpetrators, at about 13:00 today, the investigating officer followed up on information of possible suspects in bushes under the bridge in Humerail. As soon as the K9 unit member entered the bushes, four people were seen running out of the bushes. All four were apprehended however only one person was arrested and detained for attempted rape and abduction.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates' court on Wednesday, 27 September 2017.

