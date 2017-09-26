Arusha — Body of an alleged kidnapper, who was said to have confessed that he killed two children in Arusha, Mr Samson Petro, 28, is expected to be buried by Arusha city council after being abandoned by his relatives.

Mr Fransis Costa, who works in a mortuary at Arusha hospital, revealed that the deceased body was still in the mortuary where it has stayed for so long awaiting for burial, but the deceased's relatives did not show up.

"We usually report to the city council whenever the bodies stay for long time here without being picked by their relatives. The city council, therefore, is responsible to organise the burial procedures," he said.

Petro was shot by police on September 7, after he reportedly attempted to abscond when he was leading the law enforcers to a location where he has hidden one of the children he abducted.

Police shot him in the leg and was rushed to the Mount Meru hospital where he died due to heavy bleeding.

The 18-year-old Petro, who until recently was living in Arusha, was the only main suspect in the brutal killing of Moureen Daudi (6) and Ikram Salim (3) whose bodies were found dumped in a pit on Tuesday in Olasiti ward.

The kidnappers had demanded ransom amounting to millions of shillings in order to release them.

The children were kidnapped while playing outside their homes between August 21 and 26. Two other children, Bakari Selemani and Ayoub Fred, were also reported to have been kidnapped in the same area were later released but it could not be established if any ransom was paid by their parents.