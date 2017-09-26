25 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Arusha City Council to Bury Abandoned Body of Children Kidnapper Suspect

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mussa Juma

Arusha — Body of an alleged kidnapper, who was said to have confessed that he killed two children in Arusha, Mr Samson Petro, 28, is expected to be buried by Arusha city council after being abandoned by his relatives.

Mr Fransis Costa, who works in a mortuary at Arusha hospital, revealed that the deceased body was still in the mortuary where it has stayed for so long awaiting for burial, but the deceased's relatives did not show up.

"We usually report to the city council whenever the bodies stay for long time here without being picked by their relatives. The city council, therefore, is responsible to organise the burial procedures," he said.

Petro was shot by police on September 7, after he reportedly attempted to abscond when he was leading the law enforcers to a location where he has hidden one of the children he abducted.

Police shot him in the leg and was rushed to the Mount Meru hospital where he died due to heavy bleeding.

The 18-year-old Petro, who until recently was living in Arusha, was the only main suspect in the brutal killing of Moureen Daudi (6) and Ikram Salim (3) whose bodies were found dumped in a pit on Tuesday in Olasiti ward.

The kidnappers had demanded ransom amounting to millions of shillings in order to release them.

The children were kidnapped while playing outside their homes between August 21 and 26. Two other children, Bakari Selemani and Ayoub Fred, were also reported to have been kidnapped in the same area were later released but it could not be established if any ransom was paid by their parents.

Tanzania

Traders Discover Three Bodies On Coco Beach

Three unidentified bodies were found at the famous Coco Beach on the shores of the Indian Ocean in Kinondoni… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.